Miranda Lambert Believes She Has “So Much To Learn” About LGBTQ Allyship

Miranda Lambert just released the video for her newly-remixed version of “Tequila Does,” and she welcomed several family members and friends to take part, including her brother Luke and his husband Marc. For Lambert, having both of them in the video made her “really proud and humble.”

In a recent GLAAD interview, Lambert described how she and her brother grew up in what she describes as “very conservative” Lindale, Texas, during a time that was “not the best” for the town’s LGBTQ community. She says of having Luke and Marc in her video, “I feel like as a country artist I get to lift them up and stand on that platform with them, and it makes me so happy! All kinds of kinds were in this video! It makes me really proud and humble.”

Continuing, she offered, “We have come a long way from him struggling and figuring that out to now being in this video with me. It’s been a really cool sibling bonding for us, and for our family. It’s not an easy road all of the time, so this whole process of being with Luke and all of his friends, they come to my shows and they teach me a lot.”

Lambert added, “I do think we are in a moment of change and I have so much to learn,” regarding her role as an ally for increased queer representation in country music. “I know I am uneducated, but I am full of love,” she continued. “Being in a family where I am surrounded by LGBTQ people, it has me learning and figuring out how I can be a part of the change and still be the same person I have been as an artist for 20 years.”