Miranda Lambert Believes She Has “So Much To Learn” About LGBTQ Allyship

Miranda Lambert just released the video for her newly-remixed version of “Tequila Does,” and she welcomed several family members and friends to take part, including her brother Luke and his husband Marc. For Lambert, having both of them in the video made her “really proud and humble.”

In a recent GLAAD interview, Lambert described how she and her brother grew up in what she describes as “very conservative” Lindale, Texas, during a time that was “not the best” for the town’s LGBTQ community. She says of having Luke and Marc in her video, “I feel like as a country artist I get to lift them up and stand on that platform with them, and it makes me so happy! All kinds of kinds were in this video! It makes me really proud and humble.”