Tim McGraw Sells a Truck To Move Past Heartbreak in “7500 OBO”

“7500 OBO” is the latest track released by Tim McGraw from his 2020-released album Here on Earth. On the soulful pop-country track, the icon sings, “Got an ’06 stick-shift, dark blue F-150 in good condition / Got 119,000 miles, only five on the new transmission / It’s got leather seats, a sunroof / It’s sittin’ on 33s, it runs smooth / It’ll get ya from A to B, but not from me / ’Cause every time I turn that key, I see her…”

The song is written by the trio of Matt McGinn, Jennifer Schott and Nathan Spicer. As well, a throwback to a prior McGraw Song, 1998’s “Where the Green Grass Grows,” is also included in the song’s chorus. That song was a crossover hit for the crooner, achieving chart-topping success on the Hot Country charts, plus hitting Billboard’s overall Hot 100 rankings.

Recently, McGraw was the headliner at Seattle’s Watershed Festival. To the 20,000 fans in attendance, he exclaimed, “It’s been a long time, baby. And you know what happens when it’s been a long time. You let it all go, and we’re gonna let it go hard.” Regarding his performance, the Seattle Times noted that “he [hadn’t] missed a beat” and offered that he “unified a crowd that ranged from teens to boomers, moving through three decades of hits with a workman’s precision.” The review continues, “McGraw dusted off a number of ’90s gems, from the vivid storytelling of ’Don’t Take the Girl’ to country rocker ’Indian Outlaw,’ sprinkling in a few newbies off last year’s [album] ’Here on Earth.'”

In addition to music, McGraw recently revealed that he and wife Faith Hill have joined the upcoming project 1883, a prequel to the hit series Yellowstone.

1883 follows the Dutton family as they head west into untamed territory, hoping to escape poverty for a better life in Montana. McGraw and Hill will portray James and Margaret Dutton, the patriarch and matriarch of the Dutton family, respectively.