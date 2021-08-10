Garth Brooks Charms Two Small Children, Gives Them a Signed Guitar

Two young Garth Brooks fans–Giada and her sister–attended their very first concert ever, at the superstar’s Aug. 7 concert in Kansas City, Missouri. The show surely left a great impression on the two kids, thanks to a kind gesture from Brooks himself. Video shows one of the children on her father’s shoulders, holding up a gold sign that says, “Garth … it’s our 1st concert.” What ensued is yet another heartwarming moment in Brooks’ iconic career.

The Stadium Tour stop saw the girls and their family getting upgraded seats, while the girls received a personalized, signed autographed guitar. Regarding the guitar, the moment, as captured on TikTok, highlights Brooks’ one-of-a-kind charm. He tells the daughter named Giada that “they both have names that start with the letter ’G.'” Continuing, he jokes, “what has a ’G’ on it that I’m thinking of?” He says this as his acoustic guitar has a massive “G” in the center, which he then removes from around his neck, signs, and offers to the family.

Regarding forthcoming dates, the good feelings associated with Brooks’ stadium dates could be short lived as because of the growing fears concerning the coronavirus’ Delta variant, he’s assessing continuing with playing other scheduled dates. Brooks previously said in a statement, “It breaks my heart to see city after city go on sale and then have to ask those sweet people and the venues to reschedule. We have a three-week window coming up where we, as a group, will assess the remainder of the stadium tour this year. It’s humbling to see people put this much faith in you as an artist, and it kills me to think I am letting them down.”