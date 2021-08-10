WATCH: Thomas Rhett Gives “Redneck Be Like” the TikTok Dance Treatment

"Never thought I’d see the day where I’d be doing a TikTok dance but here we are," Thomas Rhett says

Much like his fellow country artists Walker Hayes (“Fancy Like”) and Miranda Lambert (“Tequila Does”), Thomas Rhett is promoting his new track “Redneck Be Like” by amping up the dance grooves.

Rhett–known for his smooth, pop-oriented hits including “Die A Happy Man”–dons a cowboy hat and puts his boots to work on a new TikTok dance for the summer-ready track–with the help of a few backup dancers.

“Never thought I’d see the day where I’d be doing a TikTok dance but here we are…tag me when you do it,” Rhett captioned his TikTok video.

Rhett recently released the project Country Again: Side A, but with “Redneck Be Like,” he’s making it clear he has plenty more songs stored up. Rhett says of the track, “This song is all about summertime and getting a chance to unwind and let loose. We wrote it about the towns where I grew up in Georgia and Tennessee, and honestly every town we live in for the night when we go on tour. We can’t wait to see y’all on the road and turn this one up.”