Luke Combs #ClearsTheList for One Lucky North Carolina Schoolteacher

When not charting on the top of Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart 11 consecutive times, Luke Combs has achieved a few other notable accomplishments of late. Recently, Combs cleared the Amazon wishlist of Kelly Kirk, a kindergarten teacher in Combs’ native North Carolina. Kirk asked the country star to lend assistance in purchasing classroom supplies, and he obliged.

Cleared it for ya. Good luck to your students and GO APPS! https://t.co/SAGlpEktIL — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) August 8, 2021

Regarding the #ClearTheList movement to which Kirk’s ask is related, the social media-based trend allows educators to ask everyday people and celebrities for help purchasing everything on their Amazon wishlist. The movement’s website notes that “the ClearTheList movement creates a national community of educators, donors, organizations and corporations that join together to help clear supply lists that don’t fall within a school district’s budget for teachers across the country.” Alongside Combs, country stars including Blake Shelton have aided teachers needing supplies for their classrooms.

Kirk’s ask for “creative play items so my Kindergarteners can use their imaginations and improve their social skills” was tied to the fact that she and the country hitmaker are graduates of Appalachian State University. Thus, when Combs cleared her list, he noted, “Cleared it for ya. Good luck to your students and GO APPS!” Combs’s philanthropy has also been in the news quite significantly lately. In July, he paid for the funerals of three young men who died from suspected carbon monoxide exposure from a generator near the Faster Horses country music festival.