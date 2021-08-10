Toby Keith, Alabama to Headline “Country Kickoff to Labor Day Weekend” Event

Encore Nights, the company behind the drive-in and outdoor showings of broadcast concert events at movie theaters featuring country stars like Florida Georgia Line, Garth Brooks, Kane Brown, and Blake Shelton, now offer “Country Kickoff to Labor Day Weekend,” an event headlined by Toby Keith and Alabama. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Aug. 13 at encorenights.com and start at $56 per car. The event will be shown at hundreds of outdoor movie theaters across North America.

“Whiskey and Rain” performer Michael Ray will also be the night’s opening act, while “Nobody’s More Country” singer Blanco Brown will host the night’s festivities. The Toby Keith and ALABAMA performances were specially filmed for this one-night-only event in Nashville and Fort Payne, Alabama. In a joint statement regarding the event, Alabama’s Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry noted, “Over the years, we’ve performed in every type of venue and recorded our music across every type of format, and this night is really shaping up to be one of the coolest we’ve been a part of. To reach fans in big cities and small towns all across the country with the same show is going to make for not only an awesome concert experience but a heck of an outdoor tailgate party too!”

Furthermore, Encore Nights CEO Walter Kinzie added, “A few of the best things about Labor Day are soaking up the last few days of summer and kicking back to enjoy some of your favorite music. There’s no other event that will offer everyone all of these things simultaneously the way that Country Kickoff to Labor Day will. Fans can tailgate, enjoy the party and sing along to some of the greatest bands ever!”