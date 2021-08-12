Grace Pettis’ “Landon” Aims To Inspire Courage In Queer Youth

</noscript> </div>

Texas-based and Alabama-born performer Grace Pettis’ inspiration for her latest single and video, “Landon,” is deeply personal, as it relates to the actor — and her childhood friend — Landon Beatty, as well as its desire to inspire courage for those in the LGBTQ+ community, nationwide, namely in the south.

Regarding her latest video clip, it signified an impressive evolution. “It was cool to experience him in his element as an actor, dancer, and choreographer, adding his voice and talent to the production. We both had moments where we had to stop and marvel at the fact that we were now 2,000 miles and 15 years removed from those high school years in Alabama, on the top floor of a high-rise in downtown Los Angeles, making a video together for a song I wrote telling his and my story. Neither of us saw that coming at 15 when we met and became best friends. Life is full of surprises.”

Aside from that heartwarming notion, the video has other profoundly emotionally impacting messages to impart. “Landon and I both hope that this song helps the next generation of queer kids, especially in the south, and the people that love them,” Pettis says. “We hope that it inspires a few people out there to make amends and to love courageously. We hope that it serves as an apology to those queer fans that haven’t received their own apologies yet from their childhood friends and families of origin. We hope that this song and video help heal the trauma that comes from bigotry and discrimination. We hope it leads to reconciliation. And we hope that it makes you want to tell the people you love that you love them. Life is short.”