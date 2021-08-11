Premiere: William Beckmann Copes With a Fizzled Romance on “In The Dark”

</noscript> </div>

Del Rio, Texas, native William Beckmann delves into the anguish, confusion and mystery left in the wake of a fizzled romance on his latest release, “In The Dark.”

According to his bio, Beckmann was raised on classic country music, as well as the mariachi and Norteño sounds of northern Mexico. Now, he counts artists such as fellow Del Rio native Radney Foster as mentors. Beckmann has previously released songs such as the sterling “Bourbon Whiskey,” which he penned when he was only 19. Beckmann is also signed as a songwriter with Warner Chappell Music.

Of “In The Dark,” Beckmann says, “I wrote ‘In the Dark’ one afternoon about two years ago when I happened to be visiting my parents in Del Rio. I came up with the guitar riff and recorded it on my phone. Next thing I knew, I was muttering the words that eventually became the lyrics to the song. It’s a song about misunderstanding and unanswered questions. It felt special when I wrote it and it continues to be one of my favorite songs to play.”

The music video for “In The Dark” was filmed at Brinkley Mansion, a stately mansion in Del Rio that was built in the 1920s.

“I had this idea of dressing up in a suit and walking around the dark hallways and bedrooms of the place. The house itself has a lot of weird history tied to it. The guy who built it was named John R. Brinkley and he was kind of eccentric. I have been in that house many times and was always fascinated with the antique furniture and trap doors that Brinkley had installed. There’s a wood panel on the wall in the office that actually opens up. They say Brinkley would hide whiskey in there since he built it during Prohibition. Luckily, the people who live there now are close family friends. They let us shoot the video there and it was such a cool experience. It really captured the essence of the song.”