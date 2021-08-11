Martina McBride Looks Forward To Reuniting With Blake Shelton on Tour

Later this month, Martina McBride will return to the road, joining Blake Shelton’s Friends and Heroes Tour. Also on the performer lineup are Trace Adkins, Tracy Byrd and Lindsay Ell.

McBride is also celebrating the opening of her own exhibit at Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame, and she recently told CMT’s Cody Alan that she is looking forward to seeing both Shelton and his wife, fellow music star Gwen Stefani, on the road.

“I love Blake,” McBride says. “We sort of have a brother-sister relationship. We always have a lot of fun when we are together. I am looking forward to being in front of that audience, but also just hanging out with him on tour.”

McBride adds, “I met Gwen many years ago, and she is just the most sweet and down-to-earth person. Very, very down to earth, so it will be fun to get to know her a little better. You know, I don’t know, it’s just going to be a great experience. It will be fun!”

Shelton’s Friends and Heroes Tour launches Aug. 18 in Omaha, Nebraska. As an artist who has been making music for three decades, McBride’s performance slots on the tour will undoubtedly include renditions of hits such as “A Broken Wing” and “Blessed.” On Aug. 20, many of those hits will be included as part of McBride’s Greatest Hits: The RCA Years double vinyl LP.

“When I signed my record deal with RCA in 1991, vinyl was out and CDs were in,” McBride said in a statement. “Even though I’ve always been happy to have my name on any form of recorded music, I’ve always hoped to see my music on vinyl. I’m SO THRILLED to share this double vinyl album of hits that I recorded during my time with RCA. This is a very special project to me and I’m excited that everyone will be able to add it to their vinyl collection.”