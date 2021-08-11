Midland To Welcome Garth Brooks, Darius Rucker for ‘Set It Straight’ Podcast

On Aug. 25, Midland will welcome Garth Brooks for the season premiere of their podcast Set It Straight: Myths and Legends, exclusively on Amazon Music. The podcast finds Midland’s Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy and Mark Wystrach digging into the truths behind some of country music’s tallest tales. Brooks will join Midland for the podcast’s season premiere on Aug. 25, to discuss his memories of his now-legendary appearance at 1996’s Fan Fair in Nashville, which turned into a marathon meet-and-greet with his fans.

The podcast first launched in 2019 under the title Set It Straight with Midland on Spotify (older episodes will still be available on Spotify). Other guests on this season’s upcoming episodes of Set It Straight: Myths and Legends on Amazon Music include Martina McBride, Darius Rucker, Wynonna Judd, Jake Brennan and more.

Wystrach says, “Set It Straight: Myths and Legends is a chance for us to dive into the fascinating folklore and fables in and around country music and gives us an excuse to hang and informally chat with some of our biggest musical and artistic heroes.”

Duddy adds, “This is a real-life country Cinderella story: Martina McBride went from selling merch for Garth Brooks to opening for Garth Brooks seemingly overnight. Is it true? We had to talk to the legend herself to find out.”

Midland recently released their EP The Last Resort, and are working on a full-length project. In October, the trio will embark on The Last Resort Tour, with special guest Hailey Whitters.