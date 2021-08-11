Kane Brown Earns MTV Video Music Awards Nomination For “Worldwide Beautiful”

Kane Brown continues his run of career redefining success with a “Video For Good” nomination for the fan-voted honor at the forthcoming MTV Video Music Awards for his 2020-released single “Worldwide Beautiful.” Brown is the lone country artist nominated in the VMAs’ Video for Good category, and at the awards show as a whole.

Voting for Brown’s — and all VMAs — is available here.

The song’s video was recently awarded the 2021 Video of the Year award at the recent Academy of Country Music Awards as well, his first honor from the ACM.

The summer 2020-released song is a call for racial justice and social unity that has continued Brown’s country-to-mainstream pop surge. The clip notably features the singer’s baby daughter, Kingsley Rose Brown. Many proceeds from sales and streams of the song have been donated to the Boys and Girls Club of America.

To Variety, regarding the video, Brown noted, “I think it’s the biggest music video that we’ve done. And Alex (Alvga, the director) has shot so many of my videos that I just trusted him. This was one that I didn’t really get to see the treatment for. We did it in Mount Pleasant, which is 45 minutes to an hour away from Nashville, going toward Alabama, and it was awesome.”

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards take place on Sept. 12 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Among the nominees, Justin Bieber leads the field with seven nominations, and Megan Thee Stallion follows with six. Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, and Lil Nas X lead the field of talented artists nominated.