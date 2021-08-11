Dolly Parton Teams With Author James Patterson for Upcoming Novel

Last year, Dolly Parton teamed with esteemed music journalist and author Robert K. Oermann for the book Songteller: My Life in Lyrics. The book brimmed with photos, stories–and most importantly, lyrics–centering on many of Parton’s most impactful songs, as well as details of her life and career.

Parton is far from done with her writing ambitions–she just announced she has joined forces with best-selling author James Patterson for the upcoming novel Run, Rose, Run, set for release March 7, 2022. Patterson is known for hit novels including Along Came a Spider, Kiss The Girls and The Murder House, among others.

According to the description for Run, Rose, Run, the book is a thriller about a young singer-songwriter on the rise–and on the run.

“Nashville is where she’s come to claim her destiny. It’s also where the darkness she’s fled might find her. And destroy her,” the description reads.

Parton also announced she has a new music project that will accompany the book. “I also have a new CD to go along with the book, based on its characters and situations,” she said via Instagram. “I hope you enjoy the book and the songs as much as we’ve enjoyed putting it together.”

Parton has previously penned books including Dream More: Celebrate the Dreamer in You in 2012, as well as her autobiography Dolly: My Life and Other Unfinished Business.