Alison Krauss, Robert Plant Reunite For First Album Together in 14 Years

The 2007 album Raising Sand from Plant and Krauss earned a Grammy for Album of the Year

Fourteen years after their Grammy-winning project Raising Sand, Alison Krauss and Robert Plant have announced a new collaborative album, Raise the Roof, out Nov. 19 via Rounder. Plant and Krauss released the lead single from the project, “Can’t Let Go,” which was penned by Randy Weeks and previously included on the 1998 Lucinda Williams album Car Wheels on a Gravel Road.

Raising Sand earned multiple Grammy wins for Krauss and Plant, including Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals (“Rich Woman”), Best Country Collaboration with Vocals (“Killing The Blues”), Record of the Year (“Please Read The Letter”), as well as wins for Best Contemporary Folk/Americana Album and the coveted Album of the Year honor.

T Bone Burnett, who collaborated with Krauss and Plant on Raising Sand, returns to produce Raise the Roof. The album also includes guitarists Marc Ribot, David Hidalgo, Bill Frisell, and Buddy Miller, drummer Jay Bellerose, bassists Dennis Crouch and Viktor Krauss, and pedal steel guitarist Russ Pahl.

Krauss said via a press release, “We wanted it to move. We brought other people in, other personalities within the band, and coming back together again in the studio brought a new intimacy to the harmonies.”

Plant said, “You hear something and you go ‘Man, listen to that song, we got to sing that song!’ It’s a vacation, really—the perfect place to go that you least expected to find.”

