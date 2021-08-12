Brothers Osborne Join Leslie Jordan For New Video For “I’m Not For Everyone”

Leslie Jordan — country music’s favorite near septuagenarian — joins the Brothers Osborne in their latest video for their recently released single “I’m Not For Everyone.” Though it may sound like a joke, it’s not: Leslie Jordan walks into a bar…and because of the fight that’s happening around him, someone — and something — says, “ouch.”
This year, the Brothers Osborne and Jordan are both country favorites for their pop-leaning tunes and refreshingly honest takes on healing and love. This video pairs them in a way that truly highlights the best of their demeanor that has shined through of late.
