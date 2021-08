Brothers Osborne Join Leslie Jordan For New Video For “I’m Not For Everyone”

Leslie Jordan — country music’s favorite near septuagenarian — joins the Brothers Osborne in their latest video for their recently released single “I’m Not For Everyone.” Though it may sound like a joke, it’s not: Leslie Jordan walks into a bar…and because of the fight that’s happening around him, someone — and something — says, “ouch.”

This year, the Brothers Osborne and Jordan are both country favorites for their pop-leaning tunes and refreshingly honest takes on healing and love. This video pairs them in a way that truly highlights the best of their demeanor that has shined through of late.

2021 has seen TJ Osborne come out of the closet as gay, plus John Osborne openly discuss overcoming depression. In regards to both — and potentially what makes this track more poignant — T.J. Osborne noted to TIME Magazine, “I’m very comfortable being gay. I find myself being guarded for not wanting to talk about something that I personally don’t have a problem with. That feels so strange.” As well, to CBS Sunday Morning, John Osborne noted, “With a lot of therapy, a lot of self-help, a lot of love from my friends and family, I was able to kind of get to a better place so we [could finish] the album. [Recording the Skeletons album almost made me] consider quitting music…which is something I never in my life thought I would want to do.”

Regarding his own path to expressing his best, honest self, Jordan says regarding his religious quarantine cover tunes that have led to his unexpected country success, [my covers apparently] held something brilliant about the human condition and were a deep comfort to anyone who heard them, religious or not.”