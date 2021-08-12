Brothers Osborne Join Leslie Jordan For New Video For “I’m Not For Everyone”

</noscript> </div>

2021 has seen TJ Osborne come out of the closet as gay, plus John Osborne openly discuss overcoming depression. In regards to both — and potentially what makes this track more poignant — T.J. Osborne noted to TIME Magazine, “I’m very comfortable being gay. I find myself being guarded for not wanting to talk about something that I personally don’t have a problem with. That feels so strange.” As well, to CBS Sunday Morning, John Osborne noted, “With a lot of therapy, a lot of self-help, a lot of love from my friends and family, I was able to kind of get to a better place so we [could finish] the album. [Recording the Skeletons album almost made me] consider quitting music…which is something I never in my life thought I would want to do.”

Regarding his own path to expressing his best, honest self, Jordan says regarding his religious quarantine cover tunes that have led to his unexpected country success, [my covers apparently] held something brilliant about the human condition and were a deep comfort to anyone who heard them, religious or not.”