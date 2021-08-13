Buck Owens Nationalized Country’s Roots Into a Timelessly Pop-Appealing Style

</noscript> </div>

The idea that Creedence Clearwater Revival’s lead singer John Fogerty — a Berkeley, California-based country music fanatic born to parents with roots in Iowa and Montana — would listen to a Texas-born vocalist whose love of Deep Southern rock and roll favored by Oklahoma and Arkansas migrants to southern California proves just how broadly the sweep of the style of music that drove Buck Owens’ appeal through his nearly half-century-long career ultimately was.

Owens himself came to define country music’s “Bakersfield Sound” as a musically-inclined multi-instrumentalist and 16-year-old high school dropout touring America’s western half as a radio host and session player adept at guitar, mandolin, horns, and drums. By 1963, he, alongside his friend — and fiddle player — Don Rich, bass player Doyle Holly, pedal steel player Tom Brumley, and drummer Willie Cantu formed Buck Owens and The Buckaroos. After the release of the eventual chart-topping single “Act Naturally” in 1963, the fortunes of Buck, his Buckaroos, Bakersfield-made country music, and the public perception of what country music sounded like and could aesthetically embody radically evolved.

In a 1989 NPR interview, Owens described country music made by midwestern Americans who relocated by dreams of oil wealth to Bakersfield as “a mix of Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys and Little Richard.” Wills’ bluesy swing blended with the freewheeling rhythms of soulful, Pentecostal gospel-inspired rock created what Owens called “a big beat,” that when combined with “the driving sounds of the drums and the guitars,” created a pop-exciting, dancefloor-aimed sound with universal appeal.