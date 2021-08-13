Tracy Lawrence Releases ‘Hindsight 2020 Volume 2: Price of Fame’ Project

Today, Tracy Lawrence releases the second installment of his three-part, 30th anniversary project, with Hindsight 2020 Volume 2: Price of Fame. The 12-track collection follows the dozen songs previously released for Volume 1: Stairway to Heaven Highway To Hell.

The new project continues with Lawrence’s signature ’90s country sound, and he welcomes Eddie Montgomery for the album’s title track “Price of Fame,” a study of the sacrifices artists make to chase–and maintain–their musical ambitions. “Keeper of the Stars” hitmaker Tracy Byrd joins Lawrence for “Holes in the Wall.”

“’Holes in the Wall’ is a song on that album that just sounded like it needed a fun collaboration,” Lawrence adds. “I thought, who better to have than my buddy, Tracy Byrd!”

</noscript> </div> The album mixes new compositions with remakings of some of Lawrence’s classics, stretching back to his debut album Sticks and Stones with the 1991 hit “Somebody Paints The Walls.” The project also includes an updated version of 1995’s “If The World Had a Front Porch,” and his 1994 hit “I See It Now.” “As I approached releasing 30 songs, celebrating my 30 years, it was natural to recreate some of the songs that were a major part of my journey and mix those up with new songs that have never been released,” Lawrence says of the project. “Can’t wait for everyone to hear this next set of songs – some we’ve given a second life to and also, the new ones that I hope fans embrace the way they’ve done over these past 30 years.” Jessica Nicholson Embedded from www.youtube.com



