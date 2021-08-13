Music

Tracy Lawrence Releases ‘Hindsight 2020 Volume 2: Price of Fame’ Project

Lawrence welcomes another '90s country mainstay, Tracy Byrd, for the song "Holes in the Wall"
by 39m ago

Today, Tracy Lawrence releases the second installment of his three-part, 30th anniversary project, with Hindsight 2020 Volume 2: Price of Fame. The 12-track collection follows the dozen songs previously released for Volume 1: Stairway to Heaven Highway To Hell.

The new project continues with Lawrence’s signature ’90s country sound, and he welcomes Eddie Montgomery for the album’s title track “Price of Fame,” a study of the sacrifices artists make to chase–and maintain–their musical ambitions. “Keeper of the Stars” hitmaker Tracy Byrd joins Lawrence for “Holes in the Wall.”

“’Holes in the Wall’ is a song on that album that just sounded like it needed a fun collaboration,” Lawrence adds. “I thought, who better to have than my buddy, Tracy Byrd!”

Embedded from www.youtube.com.