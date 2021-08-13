CMT Weekly Roundup: Reba McEntire, Dan + Shay, Trisha Yearwood And More

</noscript> </div>

Trisha Yearwood – I Dare You To Love

Three decades into her storybook career and country queen Trisha Yearwood shows no signs of slowing down with her latest single, “I Dare You To Love.” The song has both been recorded by Yearwood and Kelly Clarkson — Yearwood as an emotive ballad — which the vocalist who is

celebrating a three-decade-long career this year tells A Taste of Country, “I just — I love the song. And I don’t want it to go away. So it’s like, as many lives as it can get, I’m for.”

Toby Keith – Oklahoma Breakdown

Toby Keith’s latest, “Oklahoma Breakdown,” is an uptempo rocker about hanging down by the riverbed with a love interest. Feeling like a song ideally suited for late summer entertainment, the announcement of Keith’s Labor Day co-headlining concert with fellow veterans Alabama feels directly in line with the vibes from this track.

RaeLynn – Only In A Small Town

Powerhouse vocalist RaeLynn's latest is ultra-relatable and down home country pop track "Only In A Small Town." Name brand drops of WalMart and McDonald's don't feel like brand sponsorship nods. Rather, talk of purchasing discount goods and unapologetically eating McNuggets are the type of fanciful and earnest songwriting turns upon which RaeLynn can base her growing career success.




