Music CMT Weekly Roundup: Reba McEntire, Dan + Shay, Trisha Yearwood And More The latest from RaeLynn and Toby Keith are also featured by Marcus K. Dowling 15m ago CMT’s Weekly Roundup of new hits this week features some surprising and truly welcomed new sounds from the genre’s most iconic and beloved voices. Click here to take a listen to the following tunes. Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Reba McEntire – I’m A Survivor (La Femmebear Remix) Bay Area-based songwriter, DJ, and producer La Femmebear serves up a country-trap style take on “I’m a Survivor,” the Oklahoma-born country legend’s 2001-released single that also doubled as the theme song of her long-running broadcast TV sitcom (and currently a Tik-Tok favorite). In regards to re-visiting her classics for the October 8-releasing REVIVED REMIXED REVISITED box-set, McEntire tells Variety, “[these albums] revisit and work the catalog and remind people of what we’ve done in the past. I’m really a forward thinker, so that was a little out of my realm.” Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Dan + Shay – Steal My Love As the well-regarded vocal tandem release their new album Good Things, among the new material is “Steal My Love,” which is hoped to match the success of pandemic era favorites like lead single “10,000 Hours” with Justin Bieber, plus “Glad You Exist,” a recently certified Platinum in Canada, plus Billboard Country and Mediabase Country chart favorite. Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Trisha Yearwood – I Dare You To Love Three decades into her storybook career and country queen Trisha Yearwood shows no signs of slowing down with her latest single, “I Dare You To Love.” The song has both been recorded by Yearwood and Kelly Clarkson — Yearwood as an emotive ballad — which the vocalist who is celebrating a three-decade-long career this year tells A Taste of Country, “I just — I love the song. And I don’t want it to go away. So it’s like, as many lives as it can get, I’m for.” Toby Keith – Oklahoma Breakdown Toby Keith’s latest, “Oklahoma Breakdown,” is an uptempo rocker about hanging down by the riverbed with a love interest. Feeling like a song ideally suited for late summer entertainment, the announcement of Keith’s Labor Day co-headlining concert with fellow veterans Alabama feels directly in line with the vibes from this track. Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> RaeLynn – Only In A Small Town Powerhouse vocalist RaeLynn’s latest is ultra-relatable and down home country pop track “Only In A Small Town.” Name brand drops of WalMart and McDonald’s don’t feel like brand sponsorship nods. Rather, talk of purchasing discount goods and unapologetically eating McNuggets are the type of fanciful and earnest songwriting turns upon which RaeLynn can base her growing career success. Marcus K. Dowling