Dolly Parton Believes She Got “More Credit Than [She Deserves]” For Funding The Moderna Vaccine

Stunning shows of humility should be par for the course in our expectations for country legend Dolly Parton’s behavior. However, the superstar recently revealed to a British broadcaster that she got “a lot more credit than I deserve” for her donation of $1 million in funding for Vanderbilt University’s research into the Moderna-created version of the COVID-19 vaccine. The statement re-sets an already high bar for Parton’s humble greatness even higher.

Recently, to British digital radio station Absolute Radio Country, she noted that “[she] just felt led to do something because I knew something bad was on the rise and I just wanted to kind of help with that, so I donated to help with that.” Continuing, she noted, “Mine was a small part of course, but I probably get a lot more credit than I deserve, but I was happy to be part of that and to be able to try to stop something in its tracks that’s really become such a monster for all of us. I was happy to do that.”

Parton’s donation towards the Moderna vaccine isn’t the singer’s only step in helping over the last year, she’s also donated items for a virtual auction to help raise money for COVID-19 relief. Plus, it bears mentioning that Parton — who also has been vaccinated against the coronavirus by the very medicine for which she helped to fund the creation — also took a musical approach, in 2020, reworking the lyrics to her legendary 1974 single “Jolene,” to say, “Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine. I’m beggin’ of you, please don’t hesitate. Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine. ‘Cause once you’re dead, that’s a bit too late.”