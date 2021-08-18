Garth Brooks Cancels Remaining Tour Dates Due to COVID Concerns

“With a hopeful heart, we will reschedule and start over when this wave seems to be behind us,” Brooks said.

Country superstar Garth Brooks has announced he will cancel the remaining of his 2021 stadium tour due to the surge of COVID-19 cases nationwide.

“In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us,” Brooks said in an official statement. “Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part.”

The cancelled shows in Cincinnati, Oh; Charlotte, North Carolina; Baltimore, Maryland; Foxborough, Massachusetts; and Nashville, Tennessee will see ticket-holders refunded. A sixth tour-date, the yet-to-be-on-sale September 4th Seattle, Washington concert, has also been cancelled.

Fans in Nashville originally made their way to Nissan Stadium on July 31st, only to have the show postponed due to a lightning storm in Music City.

