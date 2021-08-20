Mickey Guyton Releases “All American,” An Anthem Of Unity

</noscript> </div>

Mickey Guyton continues to push towards the September 24 release of her debut major-label album Remember Her Name with the release of the unity anthem “All American.” The song lists a litany of very American tropes — church pews on a Sunday, Friday night football games in Guyton’s home state of Texas, and numerous others — then unifies them with the hook “ain’t we all American.”

Guyton shared, Via Twitter, that she wrote the song with what she describes as her dream team, Karen Kosowski, Victoria Banks, and Emma Lee. The “Black Like Me” vocalist continues, “From stars in the Texas sky, New York City lights, and everything in between. We’re all American and we’re all in this together.”

Via a June 24 New Yorker interview with Amanda Petrusch, the writer closes her piece with the following words from both her and Guyton about “All American”:

“On ’All American,’ [GUyton] sings of solidarity and concord: ’We got the same stars, same stripes.’ The line feels like a reminder of some essential, immovable, and inherently shared vulnerability; it is, like many things Guyton sings, reassuring. ’I want people to feel good enough around me,’ she said. ’I want them to feel wanted and loved. That’s how I want to feel.'”

Guyton’s first full-length album, Remember Her Name, will feature the Capitol Nashville-signed artist as a co-writer on 15 of the project’s 16 songs. Via a press release, she adds, “Remember Her Name is a culmination of the last ten years of my life in Nashville. This album is the closing of a chapter. All those years ago, I set out to create music that would make people feel self-empowered, loved, and comfortable with being themselves and this album holds true to all of that. I hope everyone who listens finds something that connects and speaks to them.”