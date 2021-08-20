Music

Sam Williams Releases His Introspective Debut Album, ‘Glasshouse Children’

"I wanted to honor [my family's] legacy and carry it on in my own way with truth and integrity," says grandson of Hank Williams Sr.
CMT Listen Up artist Sam Williams’ debut album, Glasshouse Children, has finally arrived. The ten-track album featuring duets with Keith Urban (“Kids”) and Dolly Parton (“Happy All The Time”) is described, in a press release, as an “introspective meditation on hurt and healing, growth and loss, and sin and redemption, but more than that, it’s a reckoning with fate and free will and the family ties that bind us.”

