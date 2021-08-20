Music

CMT Roundup: New Music from Trace Adkins, Ashland Craft, Willie Nelson, And More

Jenna Paulette and Miko Marks are also highlighted this week
by 1h ago

CMT’s Weekly Roundup of new hits this week features a blend of emerging, vaunted, and critically-acclaimed artists delivering as expected — aided by some heaping spoonfuls of Willie Nelson, too — to the high expectations of their material.

Click here to take a listen to the following tunes.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.