In 1981, Kenny Rogers Finally Achieved Top Tier Crossover Success

</noscript> </div>

This crossover achievement was important. In 1973, Rogers had already — at the end of his time working with The First Edition — had branched into acting in made-for-TV films. By 1981, he’d started acting in films for CBS. This, the same CBS that in the early 1970s had debuted long-running hillbilly lampooning laugh-in Hee Haw, and by 1978 had started airing the wildly popular prime time soap opera Dallas. A year prior, in 1980, Rogers starred in a CBS film adaptation of his 1978 Grammy-winning hit “The Gambler.” The film was a big rating success, and according to Grelun Landon and Irwin Stambler’s Country Music: The Encyclopedia, received the Eddie Award for Best Edited Television Special, as well as two Emmy nominations: Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Special and Outstanding Film Editing for a Limited Series or a Special. The film also spawned a franchise, four sequels having been filmed over the course of the following 15 years.

As far as his touring schedule, Rogers had an arena tour scheduled in early 1981, capitalizing off “Lady”’s gold-selling success and his visibility via The Gambler. Regarding one of this tour’s events in Augusta, GA, then Augusta-Richmond Civic Center, Larry Rogers commented to the Augusta Chronicle upon Rogers’ 2020 passing, “When you get somebody of the caliber of Kenny Rogers, you’re going to sell out. There never was any question about it.” To wit, the same article also notes that “hopeful ticket buyers with raised umbrellas patiently waiting in heavy rain for the box office to open at 8 a.m. [because] the only way to buy concert tickets were by phone or in person. Within six hours, more than 6,700 of the available 8,722 tickets had been sold for the premium price then of $13 and $15.” Adjusted for modern-day inflation, those are first-day ticket sales of nearly $300,000.