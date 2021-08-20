First Look: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Are Bringing ‘New Hope’ And ‘New Determination’

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are about to “chase their dreams again.” And with “more spots open than ever before,” who will be making the team?

CMT’s much-anticipated series, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team will return on September 17, as seen in the first look below. With more auditions and contestants than ever before, the competition is stiff and the pressure remains at an all-time high as the candidates work to perfect new, technically challenging routines to impress longtime coaches Kelli Finglass and Judy Trammell and earn an esteemed spot on the field. We “love dancing so much,” too!

“I never would have wrapped my head around this as a little girl,” one rookie enthusiastically declares in the clip.

</noscript> </div> Who will “rise up” and be a part of the elite group of 36 on Season 16? Do not miss the premiere of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team on Friday, September 17 at 9/8c! Jordana Ossad Embedded from www.facebook.com



