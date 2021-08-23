Loretta Lynn’s Ranch Severely Damaged By Flooding In Middle Tennessee

</noscript> </div>

As for Lynn herself, a Facebook post to her granddaughter Tayla Lynn’s Facebook page reports the “Coal Miner’s Daughter” vocalist as safe and sound. “This is Barb. Tayla only has limited text signal. Her family of 4 are safe along with Memaw [Loretta] and family,” it noted. “She asks that you Please keep their community in your prayers. This has been devastating and it’s no where near over.”

Video from Tim Cobb of Loretta Lynns Ranch today. #tspotter pic.twitter.com/z5C0a3lUg9 — PerrySevereWX (@perrycoseverewx) August 21, 2021

The Tennessee National Guard has been called in to assist with recovery efforts, while the American Red Cross is offering support to Humphreys County emergency medical technicians. The Tennessean reports that Humphreys County EMA Public Information Officer Grey Collier estimates hundreds of homes may be uninhabitable. As well, they note that a Facebook page for missing persons has been set up by neighboring Waverly, TN’s Department of Public Safety and that the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) has established a Reunification Center at McEwen High School on 335 Melrose Street in McEwen, TN that is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, August 23. The center can be reached at 931-582-6950, according to TEMA.