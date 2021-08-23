star-crossed — the first album of new material from six-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves since releasing her groundbreaking and critically-acclaimed album Golden Hour in 2018 — will be released via Interscope Records / UMG Nashville on September 10. As well, August 23 marks not only the release of the album’s Musgraves, Daniel Tashian, and Ian Fitchuk-written title track, but also the announcement of the September 10 debut of the Musgraves-starring star-crossed: the film directed by Bardia Zeinali, which will be streamed exclusively via Paramount+.