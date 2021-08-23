</noscript> </div>

A press release notes that Musgraves’ album will be a “15-song collection, structured as a modern-day tragedy in three acts, [telling] an extremely personal journey of heartache and healing.” As for the related film, it is a collaboration between Musgraves, Zeinali, and Academy Award-nominated cinematographer Matthew Libatique (A Star Is Born, Black Swan). “We wanted it to feel cinematic and epic without compromising the heart and the emotion,” Zeinali says, “to feel fantastical and heightened and tell her story through the lens of art and fashion.” The 50-minute movie was filmed over a 10-day shoot in Los Angeles and features cameos from Emmy Award-winner Eugene Levy, Victoria Pedretti (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, You), singer-songwriter Princess Nokia, Symone (RuPaul’s Drag Race winner), and comedian Megan Stalter.

The global premiere of Kacey Musgraves’ star-crossed: the film will exclusively debut on Paramount+ in the US, Latin America, Australia, the Nordics, and Canada beginning on Friday, September 10th. Fans outside of these markets can watch on MTV across its worldwide network of channels in nearly 180 regions.

star-crossed is available for pre-order now by clicking here. The album’s track listing is below:

1. star-crossed

2. good wife

3. cherry blossom

4. simple times

5. if this was a movie…

6. justified

7. angel

8. breadwinner

9. camera roll

10. easier said

11. hookup scene

12. keep lookin’ up

13. what doesn’t kill me

14. there is a light

15. gracias a la vida