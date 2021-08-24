Kenny Chesney Premieres Video For New Single, “Beautiful World”

</noscript> </div>

“It always amazes me, the things I see when I actually look. This world is a beautiful place, and I feel bad for all the people who won’t open up their eyes and take that in.” Hot off the success of Kelsea Ballerini duet “Half of My Hometown,” Kenny Chesney — as motivated by contemplating his global sailing exploits at the start of COVID-19’s quarantine — returns with a new video for his latest single, “Beautiful World.”

The video for the With Here And Now: Deluxe Edition track was shot largely in the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico and, as a press release notes, is intended to “[remind] us how beautiful every single day is if we’ll just open our eyes and see it.” Chesney adds that the clip is intended to inspire “that feeling of moving through space and time, the salt air on your tongue and waves hitting your boat as you take your time getting nowhere fast.”

After a March announcement that he’s sidelining his touring aspirations until 2022, the “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright” singer’s latest release has taken on a heightened purpose. “I was thinking about that feeling, thinking about how I could maybe capture it – and give it back to the people, and it hit me: show them some of the best days of my life out on the water. The beauty, the easy way the sun hangs in the sky and the water just goes on and on? It makes you happy just to see it. So from me to No Shoes Nation, until we’re together again, take this video and remember, it really is a beautiful world.”