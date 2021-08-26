WATCH: Brittney Spencer Debuts At The Ryman With A Cover Of Martina McBride’s “Independence Day”

CMT 2021 Next Women of Country class member Brittney Spencer has been making a ton of joyful noise in Music City as of late. Now, she adds a dynamic cover performance of Martina McBride’s iconic 1994 single “Independence Day” — honoring songwriter Gretchen Peters at August 25th’s 2021 ACM Honors event at her debut at the Ryman Auditorium no less — to her growing list of impressive recent achievements.

The ACM Honors is an annual live event held after the ACM Award Show that celebrates special award honorees, off-camera category winners, and ACM Industry and Studio Recording Awards. Carly Pearce hosted the 14th annual event, featuring performances by Trace Adkins, Lauren Alaina, Lady A, Ashley McBryde, Keith Urban, and more.

“Independence Day”’s writer, Gretchen Peters, was the recipient of the ACM Honors’ Poet’s Award, which “[recognized] her outstanding and longstanding musical and lyrical contributions throughout her career.”

Spencer, growing in renown — and also known to speak about her love of female country icons of the 90s and 2000s — has recently sung with Jennifer Nettles for a Cracker Barrel campaign, alongside her August 25th showstopper of an appearance.

“Bring down the HOUSE, @BrittNicx,” tweeted the ACM Awards. As well, the Women of Country account added, “We couldn’t ask for a better way to celebrate the incredible @GretchenPeters than @BrittNicx making her Ryman debut and a standing ovation after her performance of @MartinaMcBride’s “Independence Day” at #ACMHonors!”

If wanting to see Spencer perform live, she has dates forthcoming as an opener for both Jason Isbell and Brett Eldredge in her future. For Isbell’s dates, click here. To see her with Brett Eldredge, click here.