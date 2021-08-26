CMT’s Celebration of Charley Pride Also Celebrates Country Music’s Bright, Unbroken Future

If looking for a reason to watch CMT’s just-debuted — and latest — edition of the Giants series honoring groundbreaking African-American country music icon Charley Pride, consider the idea that it represents the definitive moment of Black country artists finally starting to truly close the genre’s iconic unbroken circle. At a time when the world feels dark and stalled for many, this docu-special represents a rare moment of bright, incredible evolution.
There was a moment after the August 17 premiere of CMT’s Giants: Charley Pride wherein, for the first time, the country icon’s son — and event performer — Dion Pride stood in a literal perfect circle with three-time Grammy-winning artist Shannon Sanders, Black Country Music Association co-founder Frankie Staton, and Nashville Music Equality’s Vice President Gina Miller. As well, present in the same room was Sacha, a member of CMT’s 2021 Next Women of Country class. If needing physical evidence that the metaphorically unbroken circle that The Carter Family sang about a century ago creates magical moments that have incredible ramifications, it was here.