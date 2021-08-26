CMT’s Celebration of Charley Pride Also Celebrates Country Music’s Bright, Unbroken Future

</noscript> </div>

But that’s not it. Sometimes, a TV special is not just a TV special.

Over a five-decade career, Charley Pride — as a single artist, but as undeterred as he was alone — sang 52 top-ten Billboard hits to earn a deserved seat in country music’s most vaunted circle. Moreover, the fact that Pride (or “Superman” as Jimmie Allen calls his mentor in the special) survived ignorance-addled prejudice and astoundingly worked twice as hard to actually achieve greater success than many who directly aggrieved him — to sit, unmoved in that circle — is amazing.

However, Mr. Pride has died. George Floyd has died, too. At present, 633,000 American lives have also been claimed by the coronavirus pandemic. Thus, the idea that it took a series of catastrophic occurrences to galvanize country music in a way that allowed for Charley Pride’s legacy as a door-opener for his fellow Black country creatives to excel should not be lost on this moment.