WATCH: Ashley McBryde And Eric Church Join Forces For Cover Of “Midnight Rider”

The duo performed during the first of three sold-out dates for the "One Night Standards" vocalist at the Ryman Auditorium

Ashley McBryde’s anticipated three-night stand during her This Town Talks tour at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium began on Thursday, August 26. However, the event’s noteworthy news did not just limit itself to surrounding this being one of the few “official” in-person appearances by the “One Night Standards” vocalist in Music City in the past 18 months. No, the fans in attendance at the sold-out show were treated to a surprise collaboration between McBryde and country superstar Eric Church, who joined her for a duet of The Allman Brothers Band’s 1970 hit, “Midnight Rider.”

Church only joined McBryde for “Midnight Rider.” But McBryde also played a 21-song set, including material from her January 2020-released Grammy and CMA Album of the Year award-nominated album Never Will. As well, she also performed “Whiskey And Country Music,” which — as she noted in a recent interview — is one of an impressive number of songs when she “put her big girl pants on” and sat down to pen what could be three albums worth of material during the first wave of quarantine.

Regarding those writing sessions, she recalls the following:

“We all sat in a house in the woods, we all got tested and quarantined, and wrote this entire project. That isn’t even close to coming out. Then there are all these other songs where I collaborated with other artists, and those songs are starting to swirl around. Then, we started our record three, just last Monday.”

Aside from her sold-out Ryman events, McBryde is, for now, still on the road, with dates scheduled through January 2022. For ticket information to attend any of those concerts, click here.