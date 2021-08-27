Music CMT Roundup: Nelly, Kacey Musgraves, Ryan Hurd, And More Songs from Randy Travis and Niko Moon are also featured by Marcus K. Dowling 5m ago CMT’s Weekly Roundup of new hits this week features superstar hits from superstar artists — plus some feel-good vibes from emerging performers — to carry country fans through the summer into the fall. Click here to take a listen to the following tunes. Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Nelly feat. Tyler Hubbard – Country Boys Do Rap icon Nelly’s deeper investment into country music has yielded his Heartland EP, pairing him with other top musical icons, including Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard. “I’m cranking hits up in Nashville / So many I see why they call it smashville / Another one ima call it cashville / Ya headbangers you gonna need some Advil,” says the “Hot in Herre” vocalist. “Heartland is my thanks to country music for allowing Nelly to be a part of it,” Nelly adds in a press release regarding the new, fun-loving hip-hop/country hybrid single. Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Kacey Musgraves – justified Hook=driven pop country that highlights her thoughts in the wake of her divorce drives Kacey Musgraves’ second single from her September 10-released album star-crossed. “If I cry just a little/ And then laugh in the middle/ If I hate you then I love you/ Then I change my mind,” she sings. “Justified” is one of 15 songs on Musgraves’ fourth studio album, co-produced by Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk. Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Ryan Hurd – June, July, August “When we were young and drunk by the water/Felt that sunburnt love gettin’ hotter/And that feeling never faded like the tan lines on your skin/I’d do June, July and August 1,000 times again/1,000 times again” sings Ryan Hurd on his just-released later summer anthem. “I love summer. I hope it never ends,” he noted via Instagram. Following a year that’s seen his Grand Ole Opry debut in May, this single offers the potential of more highlights in the offing. Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Randy Travis – Ain’t No Use “Ain’t No Use”’s guitar, piano, and fiddles are, as noted via a press release, “direct from 1986.” One of three unreleased songs to accompany all ten remastered original tracks from Travis’ re-released debut album Storms Of Life, the release continues to note that the single “lit the spark that ignited the neotraditional generation of artists including Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson, Clint Black and many more.” Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Niko Moon – DIAMOND Breakout country performer Niko Moon’s debut album is an extension of his Good Time EP, and his latest single, like thirteen of the fourteen album tracks, is a co-write with Anna Moon and Joshua Murty. The pop-country tune shows his charismatic personality while being underpinned by snap-trap good-time vibes. Marcus K. Dowling CMT News about Paramount+ FAQ/Help CMT One Country Jobs Terms of Use Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Copyright Closed Captioning Partners Ad Choices Keep Viacom TV Ratings facebook Twitter Instagram © 2021 Country Music Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CMT and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Country Music Television, Inc. ShowsTV ScheduleFull EpisodesCMT Campfire SessionsCMT CrossroadsCMT DocumentariesCMT Giants: Charley PrideCMT Hot 20 CountdownDallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The TeamParty Down SouthRacing WivesSkyville LiveSteve Austin's Broken Skull ChallengeWatch Live TVMusicCMT Music AwardsCMT Music 12 Pack CountdownCMT Next Women of CountryMusic News & PlaylistsMusic VideosLet Freedom Sing!NewsRadioParamount+