CMT Roundup: Nelly, Kacey Musgraves, Ryan Hurd, And More

CMT’s Weekly Roundup of new hits this week features superstar hits from superstar artists — plus some feel-good vibes from emerging performers — to carry country fans through the summer into the fall.

Nelly feat. Tyler Hubbard – Country Boys Do

Rap icon Nelly’s deeper investment into country music has yielded his Heartland EP, pairing him with other top musical icons, including Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard. “I’m cranking hits up in Nashville / So many I see why they call it smashville / Another one ima call it cashville / Ya headbangers you gonna need some Advil,” says the “Hot in Herre” vocalist. “Heartland is my thanks to country music for allowing Nelly to be a part of it,” Nelly adds in a press release regarding the new, fun-loving hip-hop/country hybrid single.

Kacey Musgraves – justified

Hook=driven pop country that highlights her thoughts in the wake of her divorce drives Kacey Musgraves’ second single from her September 10-released album star-crossed. “If I cry just a little/ And then laugh in the middle/ If I hate you then I love you/ Then I change my mind,” she sings. “Justified” is one of 15 songs on Musgraves’ fourth studio album, co-produced by Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk.

Ryan Hurd – June, July, August

“When we were young and drunk by the water/Felt that sunburnt love gettin’ hotter/And that feeling never faded like the tan lines on your skin/I’d do June, July and August 1,000 times again/1,000 times again” sings Ryan Hurd on his just-released later summer anthem. “I love summer. I hope it never ends,” he noted via Instagram. Following a year that’s seen his Grand Ole Opry debut in May, this single offers the potential of more highlights in the offing.

Randy Travis – Ain’t No Use

“Ain’t No Use”’s guitar, piano, and fiddles are, as noted via a press release, “direct from 1986.” One of three unreleased songs to accompany all ten remastered original tracks from Travis’ re-released debut album Storms Of Life, the release continues to note that the single “lit the spark that ignited the neotraditional generation of artists including Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson, Clint Black and many more.”

Niko Moon – DIAMOND

Breakout country performer Niko Moon’s debut album is an extension of his Good Time EP, and his latest single, like thirteen of the fourteen album tracks, is a co-write with Anna Moon and Joshua Murty. The pop-country tune shows his charismatic personality while being underpinned by snap-trap good-time vibes.