Jason Aldean Mourns The Loss Of His Friend And Security Guard, Ryan Fleming

“When it came time for me to hire a security guy that I knew would always look out for me and my family, there was no question for me that person was Rhino. He came out and traveled the world with us and for years if u saw me, Rhino wasn’t too far away.” In an Instagram post, Jason Aldean mourned the recent passing of his friend and security guard Ryan “Rhino” Fleming.

Fleming, 44, was the person responsible for pulled Aldean offstage during the tragic mass shootings at Las Vegas’ Route 91 Festival in October 2017. “[He] put his life in danger to take care of me and my crew,” Aldean wrote. “He was a good man and an even better friend. We will all miss you brother and thank you for having my back all these years. We love ya Rhino! RIP.”

According to his LinkedIn page, prior to working for Aldean, Fleming served as the deputy sheriff of the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia from 2008 to 2013. Aldean’s wife Brittany added that she “[would] love and miss [him] forever,” plus started in a heartfelt note, “Thank you for protecting us. You are family, forever and always,” she wrote. “Our hearts are broken. Till we meet again my friend. Love you so much.”

Regarding memories of Fleming, country star Like Bryan, via a comment, added, “I saw him pick up a whole camper trailer one night at New Years. Crazy Thang I ever saw. Then we rode the farm looking for fallen trees to build a bonfire. And we built a damn big one. Smiling thinking about. Love ya buddy.”