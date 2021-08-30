Carly Pearce Honors Her Sister, Onstage, Before She Heads Off To National Guard Duty

Recently, while opening for Lady A in Evansville, IN, recent Grand Ole Opry inductee Carly Pearce used the moment to highlight a proud moment for her sister, Cristy.

Via Instagram, the vocalist behind the 29 album noted the following about the special moment between siblings:

Last night was such a special night for my family. I surprised my sister (she wanted to kill me 😜) & brought her up on stage, asking the crowd for their prayers as she heads to Kuwait this weekend to serve as a Captain in the National Guard.” The singer continued, “What a beautiful moment it was for someone I admire & love so much. We also together gave a moment of silence for the devastating loss our country experienced this past week & cheered for all of the men & women who have served that were in the crowd. Cristy, thank you for your service. I love you & I’ll miss you, but I am so damn proud of you.”

Pearce is currently on the road opening for Lady A on the trio’s What A Song Can Do Tour. In a recent interview with Music Mayhem, she teased a possibility of a collaboration with the group, saying, “Lady A and I have been long time friends…and it’s so fun to see our world’s coming full circle. I mean, Wouldn’t you love to see a collab?” Dates for the What A Song Can Do Tour are currently scheduled for those events until October 10. For more ticket information, click here.