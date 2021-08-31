Brantley Gilbert Honors Fallen Soldiers With New Song, “Gone But Not Forgotten”

The veteran vocalist hopes his latest might resonate with someone who needs to hear it right now

Brantley Gilbert’s latest single is a far cry from being under consideration for being “The Worst Country Song Of All Time.” On August 29, via social media, Gilbert posted “Gone But Not Forgotten,” a song honoring the 13 American soldiers recently killed in Afghanistan.

“13 brave American heroes made the ultimate sacrifice for freedom this week. In hard times like this, I always find myself turning to music. I wrote this song a while back as a tribute to all of the folks we’ve lost, both overseas and in our own communities here at home,” stated Gilbert via Instagram. “Wanted to share it with y’all in hopes it might resonate with someone who needs to hear it right now.”

Gilbert’s a passionate supporter of America’s Armed Forces, which for him is a longstanding family tradition, as his grandfather and uncles all served in the Armed Forces. In an April 2021 interview he stated, “Servicemen and servicewomen are heroes, and I believe the families they leave behind in order to serve are the unsung heroes,” he said. “They’re also making sacrifices to ensure our health and safety. I wanted to make sure they knew that we appreciate them just as much as we appreciate those in the uniform.”

Currently, Gilbert’s previously-mentioned duet with HARDY and Toby Keith for “The Worst Country Song Of All Time” is nearing the top 30 on country radio two months after its release. As well, Gilbert will be on tour nationwide through mid-December. Tickets for Gilbert’s dates with Tyler Braeden are available by clicking here.