Kane Brown Aids In Renovation Of A Chattanooga Boys And Girls Club

"It's amazing just to see it done," says the "One Mississippi" vocalist

A long-time supporter of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Kane Brown was recently named a lifetime member of the 161-year-old organization. He can also add partnering with Lowe’s to open the East Lake Boys & Girls Club in his hometown of Chattanooga, TN, among his significant recent partnerships with the organization.

Brown — also a former Lowe’s employee — is partnering with Lowe’s through their 100 Hometowns initiative, which aims to complete 100 impact projects as part of a $10 million pledge to support communities across America.

Regarding the project, Brown told PEOPLE the following:

“It’s amazing just to see it done. It’s also really cool that Lowe’s started it in my hometown, and I got to do the Boys & Girls Club, which I’m also really close with, so I feel like I’m giving back to them. They still have 99 other projects to go for other communities, and we’re just excited that they’re going to feel the same way we feel about this one.”

In March 2021, the crooner also donated $100,000 of the earnings of his big single “Worldwide Beautiful” to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Related to this gift, the organization responded, “Special thank you to our friend Kane Brown for his generous donation! All proceeds from his song ’Worldwide Beautiful’ will support our mission, including advocating for equality for the millions of kids that are counting on us.”

Currently as well, Brown is preparing himself for his 35-date Blessed and Free Tour, which kicks off October 1. It will see him play 35 venues, including 29 National Basketball Association arenas. Tickets for those dates are available by clicking here.