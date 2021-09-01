Kelsea Ballerini Turns Teenage Dream Into Reality and There’s Video to Prove It!

The "Hole In The Bottle" vocalist jokes that she's waited over a decade to meet tour-mates, Jonas Brothers

As many country fans know, “Hole In The Bottle” vocalist Kelsea Ballerini is currently touring with the reunited Jonas Brothers as an opening act. On August 30, via her TikTok, she highlighted how excited she has been to tour with them.

“Little Kelsea is losing her s**t tbh,” Kelsea captioned a TikTok that highlighted her Jonas Brothers fandom. During the sibling trio’s tour sets, she has performed Nick’s hit song “Close” with them, which the 27-year-old country artist, a fan of the Jonas Brothers since childhood, considers a career highlight.

Ballerini’s tour sets have also seen her cover another favorite artist of hers, Taylor Swift. The pop-country superstar’s 2006 hit “Teardrops On My Guitar” allows a moment during her performances wherein she is allowed to highlight that Swift “paved the way for people like me…and she sings songs that sound like…,” she says before playing the hit single’s opening notes.



