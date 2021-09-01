Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay Collaborate On New Single “Only Us”

Fresh from the release of her Jason Aldean duet “If I Didn’t Love You,” Carrie Underwood has partnered with breakout chart-topping tandem Dan + Shay for “Only Us,” a track from the soundtrack of Broadway musical-turned-film Dear Evan Hansen, which will be released on September 24.

The new song was officially announced via Underwood’s Instagram. The “Until He Cheats” performer posted, “I’m so excited to share that I teamed up with @danandshay to record a very special song for the #DearEvanHansenMovie Original Motion Picture Soundtrack! ’Only Us’ is coming your way this Friday!” As well, Dan + Shay teased the announcement on August 30, when they posted a shot of them with Underwood, captioned with an eyeball emoji, plus an in-studio clip of the “Only Us” recording session.

“Only Us” — among tracks from the entire Dear Evan Hansen soundtrack — are available for pre-order by clicking here.

Dear Evan Hansen is a film version of the 2017 Tony Award-winning Broadway musical. Underwood and Dan + Shay’s duet is adapted from a song from the musical found in its second act. The lovelorn ballad highlights the relationship between the musical’s lead characters, Evan Hansen and Zoe Murphy.

The release of the track is timely as Dan + Shay are currently celebrating their ninth number-one single, “Glad You Exist,” from the just-released album Good Things, which recently became the first country album in the streaming era to achieve RIAA Gold certification at release. As well, the country duo’s resuming arena Tour kicks off September 1 in Greenville, SC, for 30 stops nationwide — including a date at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. For ticket information regarding the forthcoming events, click here.