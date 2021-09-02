CMT Announces 2021’s “Artists Of The Year” Event For October 13, Live From Nashville

The event will honor the top five country artists who collectively ruled the last 12 months in country music

The 2021 edition of CMT Artists of the Year will return to Nashville, live, on Wednesday, October 13, at 9 PM ET, emanating from Music City’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center. The event will honor the top five country artists who collectively ruled the last 12 months in country music, leading across all CMT’s platforms, scoring chart-topping albums and singles while simultaneously finding creative ways to connect with fans and meet the personal and professional challenges posed by the pandemic.

After adapting its original format last June to honor some of the most vital and inspirational Americans on the frontlines of the pandemic, the 90-minute special will once again feature surprise musical pairings and special guests. The event’s honorees, additional performers, and presenters will be announced in the coming weeks.

2019’s 10th annual CMT Artists of the Year event highlighted Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, and Thomas Rhett. That year saw Thomas Rhett become a two-time honoree, while Carrie Underwood achieved an impressive fifth time being feted. The night marks “a pivotal time in [the artists’] careers, [and] promises to be a night of incredible performances and reflection,” noted CMT’s Senior Vice President of Music Strategy & Talent Leslie Fram about the 2019 festivities.

2018’s edition of the event was dedicated to the women of country music—past, present, and future, and celebrated Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman, plus Lady A’s Hillary Scott.

For more information about the 2021 edition of CMT Artists of the Year, visit CMT.com, follow @CMT on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok, use hashtag #CMTAOTY, and ‘like’ CMT Artists of the Year on Facebook.