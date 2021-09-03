Cody Johnson’s New Album to Feature Songs Dubbed “Too Country for Country”

“It’s so hard to watch the fight to get the cowboy back on the radio, so I told them to bring those songs to me. Because that’s who I am and the lifestyle I live,” says platinum-seller Cody Johnson’s about his latest album — Human The Double Album — which is now available to pre-order on all digital music platforms before its October 8 release. The album features what Johnson says are songs that other country artists rejected as being “too country for country.”

In regards to the album, Johnson adds, “There was too much good out there to let go of, so I just said, ‘We’re going to cut all of them.’ There are ones I wrote on, there are ones I didn’t write on, and there are ones that I wish I’d written. I addressed things personally with this music and when people listen to Human, they are going to hear a lot more of me being me. I am finally comfortable with myself and able to share that with my fans.”