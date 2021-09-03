Loretta Lynn To Host All-Star Livestreaming Fundraiser For Flood-Ravaged Middle Tennessee

In the wake of — like so many people in middle Tennessee — suffering catastrophic damage to her ranchland and home — Loretta Lynn is holding a livestream concert to benefit the victims of the deadly flooding in the state’s Dickson and Humphreys Counties. The concert will emanate from the Grand Ole Opry on September 13 at 7 PM, with proceeds from the event and live stream benefiting the United Way of Humphreys County. Among the country stars performing at the event will be Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Luke Bryan, and Luke Combs. Tickets are available by clicking here.
