Carly Pearce is in the midst of a superstar turn as 2021 heads into fall. With her album-length version of her 29 project to be released on September 17 — and just a month after her induction into the Grand Ole Opry — her success shows no sign of stopping. On a related note, Pearce recently took to Tik Tok to preview her latest single from her album, “What Are You Gonna Do?”

“Treat me right. Put me first. Be a man of his word. Stay home cause he wanted to. Always fight for my love. Hold on tight like it’s something that he couldn’t stand to lose. The devil’s in the details. I won’t tell the hell that he put me through. All I know is that in the end, it wasn’t what he did. No, it was what he didn’t do,” says the lyrics she plays in the clip.

Pearce’s latest is from her forthcoming 15-track album 29: Written In Stone. The project is expanded from a February released EP and will feature her homage “Dear Miss Lorretta,” plus collaborations with artists including Patty Loveless and Ashley McBryde. Currently on the road with Lady A as the opener on their “What A Song Can Do” tour, she’ll be performing at Irvine, California’s FivePoint Amphitheater, on the day of its release.

In other Pearce news, September 2 saw the “Next Girl” vocalist head back to her hometown for a special event where her hometown of Taylor Mill, KY, honored the star vocalist by naming the day “Carly Pearce Day.” Via Twitter, she gratefully reminisced, “I convinced my parents at 16 to drop out of high school & leave my hometown. Today, that same home town honored me with “Carly Pearce Day” and 2 of these signs at both ends of the town. I truly have no words. This town made me who I am…. I will always love you, Taylor Mill.”