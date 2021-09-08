Reyna Roberts Impresses Reba With Tik Tok Version Of “Fancy”

2021 CMT Next Women of Country class member Reyna Roberts took some time from her busy summer touring schedule to take to Tik Tok to perform a quick version of Reba McEntire’s legendary, 1991-released cover of Bobby Gentry’s 1969 hit “Fancy.” Unexpectedly, the cover made its way to the country icon, and she responded with a “duet” video where she’s watching Roberts’ sky-high vocal performance and occasionally cheering it along.

McEntire posted “#duet with thereynaroberts You go girl! Fancy would be proud! #sangin #rangin #fancy #reba #reyna #countrymusic” along with the video, which well over one million people have currently seen. “Singing Fancy by the one and only 🥰💕 @reba” is what Roberts posted on her clip, and the fire engine red-haired vocalist clearly caught the “Someone In New England” vocalist’s attention.

Roberts has also recently posted a version of her new single “Raised Right” to the social media platform. In a recent interview with CMT, the rising performer noted that the song reflects a newfound desire to be more introspective, honest, and willing to reveal her own story in her material. “I used to use stories from TV and movies I’d watch for inspiration. Then, I’d write songs, but I absolutely wouldn’t put myself into the stories those songs were trying to tell, because I didn’t think I had a lot of interesting things about myself to put into songs,” Roberts offers. “Now I’m comfortable with opening up and sharing things about myself because I want my fans to be able to relate to me more while also developing into a stronger artist.”