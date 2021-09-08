The "Best Shot" vocalist joins an all-star cast for the show which premieres this season on September 20

Jimmie Allen Will Compete On “Dancing With The Stars” During Its 30th Season

Country star Jimmie Allen will soon be attempting to prove if his dance steps are as smooth as his tenor. Recently, it was announced that he — alongside an all-star lineup comprised of actors, actresses, athletes, entertainers, and more — will participate in the forthcoming 30th season of the popular television program Dancing With The Stars, which premieres September 20.

Allen was announced as a cast member on September 8’s edition of Good Morning America, joining the likes of Mel C from the Spice Girls, former Bachelor star Matt James, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore and talk show host Amanda Kloots, professional wrestler Mike “the Miz” Mizanin, actor Brian Austin Green, NBA star Iman Shumpert, and more. As far as their dance partners, those will be revealed at the start of the season.

Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough will return as judges for the program, with Tyra Banks serving as executive producer.

The “Best Shot” vocalist has indeed begun preparations for the show’s premiere in two weeks. To Good Morning America, he says, “You know, these rehearsals, listen here — I have never ballroom danced a day in my life. Just know — it’s rough.”

Regarding advice for Allen, Lauren Alaina — who was a Season 28 participant on the program — recently told CMT’s Cody Alan, “Get pedicures and foot massages regularly.” The artist who just released her latest album Sitting Pretty On Top Of The World continued, “Your feet go through some things. I don’t think that my feet will ever recover from that experience!”