Jason Aldean And Carrie Underwood Premiere Video For “If I Didn’t Love You”

The video for “If I Didn’t Love You” — Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood’s passionate new duet — has arrived. The clip was directed by Shaun Silva and filmed at Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center and centers on the pair capturing the tension of an unresolved relationship. The song was produced by Aldean’s longtime collaborator Michael Knox and written by his bandmates Kurt Allison and Tully Kennedy alongside Lydia Vaughan and John Morgan.

“Carrie was made for this song, but also for this video,” says Aldean via a press release. “I’m glad that she was down to get together to make it…it’s something that turned out a little outside of what I’d normally do, which is always cool.”

The song is the lead single from Aldean’s forthcoming tenth studio album. Its recent release was historic, marking the highest debut of a solo male/female duet since the inception of the Billboard Hot Country charts. “I’m usually not a guy into doing real sappy-type love songs — not that this is sappy. It’s more of a kind of breaking up and getting over it kind of song. To me that’s a kind of love song,” Aldean told iHeart Country about “If I Didn’t Love You” during a recent interview. Aldean then cited legendary pairings as Dolly Parton with Kenny Rogers, George Jones with Tammy Wynette, and Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as inspiration for his desire to perform with Underwood. “When you get it right, it’s really cool,” Aldean noted.

Currently, Aldean can be seen live on stage with his Back In The Saddle 2021 tour with special guests HARDY, Lainey Wilson, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver. For more information, click here.