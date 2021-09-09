Mitchell Tenpenny’s ‘Midtown Diaries’ EP Open His Newly “Vulnerable” Musical Heart

</noscript> </div>

Related to the previous point, he offers notes about his fan demographics that show that he’s also paying closer, more nuanced attention to his music. “For instance, the rural fans in the small towns will come out and want to know more about who I was and am as a person. So they care about that night I had my first shot of Jack Daniels, or the first time I wore shoulder pads. So these songs are a little deeper, because they’re as much for country radio and 18-to-40-year old women as they are for the buff, tough motorcycle dudes in small towns in Oregon, Montana, or the mountains of the Carolinas that I am surprised to see know every single word of songs like [previously released Midtown Diaries EP single] ’Bucket List.'”

Moreover, as Tenpenny deeply exhales into making a well-crafted, long, and thoughtful reply, he says, “the greatest feeling about this EP is that these songs allow my music to achieve the bigger goals that I want my music to reach. People need to be able to find their stories in my songs. So there are love songs, breakup songs, fun songs, life songs, and songs about loss on this EP. But, consistently, [I’ve strived] to create an EP where you believe every word that’s coming out of my mouth. I want to tell the truth.”

To wit, he laughs and adds, “It’s not all serious, though. There are songs like ’She Hates Me Too’ which talks about how one of my friends and I dated the same girl — neither of us ended up with her in the end — and we still see her dating [other] guys around town and making them fall for her, too. We were sitting having a drink at a bar once, and the conversation we had about this fact sparked a fun idea in me that became the song. The fact that our conversation wasn’t awkward, [nor were we trying to] pump each other up, intrigued me.”

“I’m as humbled as I am inspired by what I’m doing, and it’s working and growing,” says Tenpenny, both reflecting on the past and curiously excited for the future. “I’ve had to stop being stubborn about having so many people embracing my music. I’m even embracing social media and technology more. These days, you have to stay a swipe ahead of your fans to keep them. But, whether it’s at a live show, streaming, or Tik Tok especially, we’re still getting people to believe in my art the best way, one fan at a time.”