Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, And Gabby Barrett Highlight 2021 CMA Nominations

The trio of country artists each have five nominations for the event scheduled for November 10

“This year, we have the opportunity to honor the superstars, new artists and emerging creators who are paving the way for Country Music,” said CMA CEO Sarah Trahern in a press release highlighting the nominations for 2021’s Country Music Association (CMA) Awards. “These nominees exemplify the creativity, passion and heart that make our Country Music community unlike any other genre. The breadth of voices is evident in this year’s nominations, and we could not be more thrilled to celebrate our deserving nominees in November!”

The CMA Awards are set to air on November 10 from Nashville on ABC.

Leading all nominees are Chris Stapleton and Eric Church, with five each. Intriguingly, their nominations are in the same categories: Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, plus Album, Single, and Song of the Year. If Church pulls off the win for Entertainer of the Year, he would be continuing his reign from a year prior, as he was named the CMA’s Entertainer of the Year at the 2020 Awards program.

As well, upstart Gabby Barrett continues her impressive rise with four nominations for New Artist, Female Vocalist, Single, and Sng of the Year. As well, rounding out the list of most-nominated artists are are Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, and Chris Young with three nominations apiece.

The full list of nominations are as follows:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown

Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young

Mix Engineer: Sean Moffitt

“The Good Ones” – Gabby Barrett

Producers: Ross Copperman, Zach Kale

Mix Engineers: Chris Galland, Manny Marroquin

“Hell Of A View” – Eric Church

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

“One Night Standards” – Ashley McBryde

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

“Starting Over” – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

29 – Carly Pearce

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, and Jimmy Robbins

Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore

Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen

Producers: Dave Cohen, Matt Dragstrem, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, and Joey Moi

Mix Engineer: Joey Moi

Heart – Eric Church

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

Skeletons – Brothers Osborne

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

Starting Over – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

SONG OF THE YEAR (Award goes to Songwriter(s))

“Forever After All”

Songwriters: Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford

“The Good Ones”

Songwriters: Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick

“Hell Of A View”

Songwriters: Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell

“One Night Standards”

Songwriters: Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde

“Starting Over”

Songwriters: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni

“Chasing After You” – Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris

Producers: Aaron Eshuis, Teddy Reimer

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” – Elle King & Miranda Lambert

Producer: Martin Johnson

“Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown

Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young

“half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar

Aaron Sterling, Drums

Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo

Derek Wells, Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR (Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s))

“Chasing After You” – Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris

Director: TK McKamy

“Famous Friends” – Chris Young with Kane Brown

Director: Peter Zavadil

“Gone” – Dierks Bentley

Directors: Wes Edwards, Travis Nicholson, Ed Pryor, Running Bear, Sam Siske

“half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)

Director: Patrick Tracy

“Younger Me” – Brothers Osborne

Director: Reid Long

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Mickey Guyton

HARDY