RaeLynn Gives Birth To Her First Child, Daughter Daisy Rae Davis

Country star RaeLynn has given birth to her daughter, her first child, Daisy Rae Davis. The news was shared by the performer and her husband recently, via Instagram. Nine months ago, the vocalist shared, “Excited for our world to be turned upside down in September cause GOD MADE GIRLS BABY,” using her 2018 CMT Music Award for Female Video of the Year-nominated song in her birth announcement.

“7 Pounds 7 ounces at 4:07pm — September 8th 2021 we became a family of three,” the “Only In A Small Town” vocalist shared. “These two are my world. I am beyond thankful for my husband and all the doctors, nurses and our amazing doula @mollyburg17 for helping us bring miss Daisy into the world 🌼 babies are truly a gift. So thankful for our little blonde miracle ❤️ now back to tired selfies, baby snuggles and changing diapers! Love y’all!”

She shared news of her pregnancy to PEOPLE on her 27th birthday, saying, “Every year is special in its own way, but what’s going to make my 27th year on this earth so special is that I get to be a momma to a beautiful baby girl. So that’s why I wanted to wait because it’s the best birthday present!”

RaeLynn has name-dropped a few other superstar country moms — Katelyn Brown, Summer Pardi, Maren Morris, Lauren Lane, Brittany Aldean, and Hayley Hubbard as key aids through her pregnancy. To PEOPLE, she joyfully added, “[they helped] me with tips on what I’ll really need. I’m a pretty lucky girl.”

When not expanding her family by one, RaeLynn is still releasing new music like the new single “Only In A Small Town.” It’s a lead-in for Baytown, her latest album, which will be released on September 24.