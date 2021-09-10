Mickey Guyton Shares A Preview Of “Love My Hair,” Her “Most Special” Album Track

Mickey Guyton’s long-awaited debut album Remember Her Name arrives on September 24. In preparation for its release, she took to Instagram to highlight one of her favorite tracks, “Love My Hair.” Similar to the album’s title single being named in honor of the legacy of Breonna Taylor, this song also bears a similar resonance to the news and nature of the times for African-Americans at present.

“’Love My Hair’ is probably the most special song on the album to me and I just couldn’t wait to share it with you,” she offers. “I wrote it after watching a video of a little girl getting sent home from school because her hair was too distracting. It brought up all of my own insecurities that I still struggle with to this day. My entire being has changed since I had a baby, including my hair, so this song is still a reminder to myself to love the skin I’m in. To that little girl, and anyone facing similar struggles, you are seen and you are loved. ❤️”

“Remember Her Name is a culmination of the last ten years of my life in Nashville,” Guyton said via a press release. “This album is the closing of a chapter. All those years ago, I set out to create music that would make people feel self-empowered, loved, and comfortable with being themselves and this album holds true to all of that. I hope everyone who listens finds something that connects and speaks to them.”