Music

The Roundup: New Music from Walker Hayes, HARDY, Darius Rucker, And More

Stream new country music on CMT's Weekly Roundup Playlist
by 1m ago

CMT’s Weekly Roundup of new hits this week features an incredible plethora of songs that all fall within the realm of country music’s broad tradition.

Click here to take a listen to the following tunes.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.