Music The Roundup: New Music from Walker Hayes, HARDY, Darius Rucker, And More Stream new country music on CMT's Weekly Roundup Playlist by Marcus K. Dowling 1m ago CMT's Weekly Roundup of new hits this week features an incredible plethora of songs that all fall within the realm of country music's broad tradition. Click here to take a listen to the following tunes. Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Walker Hayes feat. Kesha – Fancy Like Eating Applebee's Bourbon Street Steak 2 for $20 and splitting an Oreo milkshake likely hasn't ever sounded this good. Unexpectedly, Walker Hayes' viral-to-chart success likely gets a lifeline to pop acclaim through the Christmas holiday season, with pop-famous Kesha adding vocals on the hook. Kesha, of course, is world-famous for her 2009 single…wait for it…"Tik Tok." Whether or not the party starts 'til Kesha and Walker Hayes walk into one of America's favorite big-box restaurant chains is up for debate. But, we know Hayes is paying, because like the gentleman he purports to be, "he's got her." Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Matt Stell, Dierks Bentley & HARDY – Hometown Boys HARDY says the beers are on him instead of Dierks Bentley on their second duet (the first being Bentley's latest single, along with BRELAND, "Beers On Me") of 2021, the heartwarming ballad "Hometown Boys." Matt Stell joined Bentley and HARDY for this mega-collaboration from HARDY's HiXTAPE project, in which 33 artists over 14 tracks create the singer-songwriter's take on what he calls the first "original country mixtape with all different artists," he says via press release. "I think the songs are great and everybody involved from the singers to the songwriters to the Big Loud family are some of my favorite people in the world." Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Darius Rucker – Nothing Else Matters The iconic country artist's barrelling baritone works incredibly well on Metallica's 30-year old heavy metal classic. Monstrous rock ballads typically prove that every bad boy has a soft side. However, in this case, the soulful, beloved pop-styled vocalist offers a yearning quality to this cover. VIa his website, it's noted that Rucker's cover of "Nothing Else Matters" is featured on The Metallica Blacklist project, which features other country artists including Mickey Guyton and Chris Stapleton covering the rock icons. All profits from the September 10-released album will go to Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation and MUSC Children's Hospital. Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Amanda Shires – You Don't Get To Go "That song just killed me. It was so beautiful. As a failed songwriter I'm just standing there with my jaw dropped, so thank you very much." A short story from author George Saunders inspired Highwoman Amanda Shires' pen to write her latest single, to which he replied with the above statement in a recent American Songwriter podcast conversation with the singer-songwriter. Shires' use of the ukulele and fiddle on the single intentionally inspire a fear-filled emotional response. Embedded from open.spotify.com. </noscript> </div> Jon Randall – The Road Regarding songs like "The Road," it's a track that the recent Marfa Tapes collaborator with Miranda Lambert and Jack Ingram says was "accidentally made," in a recent Wide Open Country interview. The top Texan tunesmith continues, "I had a collection of songs over a period of a few years that just didn't belong anywhere else. But I was so busy making everybody else's records that when I could get a chance to go and record some things, I would until all of a sudden, I had this body of work." If you can't get enough of the warm, soulful, and ambient vibes of the Marfa Tapes' tracks like "They CLosed Down The Honky Tonks," songs like this are made for you. Marcus K. Dowling