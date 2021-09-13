Kacey Musgraves Makes VMA Debut With Fiery “star-crossed” Performance

</noscript> </div>

Kacey Musgraves made her eagerly anticipated debut as an MTV VMA performer at the 2021 awards event broadcast on Sunday evening, September 12. Her dynamic performance of the title track from her just-released fifth studio album star-crossed was a highlight of the proceedings.

Given that she performed an elaborate number in front of a burning heart, the white dress-clad Musgraves continued to err towards a flair for the dramatic in the album’s roll-out, surrounded by candles and sword-pierced neon hearts as well. The album itself is meant to be heard as a dramatic, three-act play, hence the Bardia Zeinali-directed three-part, Paramount+ debuted, 50-minute film providing video-style visuals for each of the albums’s 15 songs.

Regarding Musgraves’ new release and VMAs performance, ViacomCBS’ Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+ and President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events Bruce Gillmer stated via a press release, “Kacey Musgraves is an unstoppable entertainer, and we are thrilled to have her partner with MTV Entertainment Group! From an unforgettable first-time VMAs performance to orchestrating a cross-brand premiere of her new single tied to her highly-anticipated star-crossed album and film, streaming exclusively on Paramount+ this September, we’re excited to be part of her next chapter as both an artist and creative.”

star-crossed is the follow-up to Musgraves’ 2018 release Golden Hour. A press release notes that the album chronicles “an extremely personal journey of heartache and healing” following Musgraves’ divorce from Ruston Kelly, from whom she split after two years of marriage. As well, in support of the album, she will commence a tour early next year.